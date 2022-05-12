A slew of crypto miner stocks have bounced back into positive territory in Thursday afternoon trading, even as bitcoin (BTC-USD), ethereum (ETH-USD) and other major cryptocurrencies extend losses amid a broader risk-off environment.

Over the past 24 hours, bitcoin (BTC-USD -3.5%) is cratering to $29.4K - below its psychological key level of $30K - and ethereum (ETH-USD -10.0%) is falling under its $2K, recently trading at $1.99K.

Of course, given its exceptional price volatility, this isn't the first time bitcoin (BTC-USD) has faced +50% corrections (look back to when BTC topped at ~$63K in April 2021 to collapse to sub $30K in the span of just three months). “While we can’t call the bottom and correlations among asset classes remain elevated, Bitcoin has survived corrections of 70-80% in the past,” said Martha Reyes, the head of research at crypto broker and exchange Bequant, as quoted by Barron's. “This may be an opportunity for institutions to build positions at better levels.”

Cryptos in the green include: Marathon Digital (MARA +3.0%), Riot Blockchain (RIOT +6.9%), BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM +5.4%), Bitfarms (BITF +5.1%), Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT +10.8%), CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK +4.4%), Greenidge Generation (GREE +5.9%), Stronghold Digital (SDIG +1.7%), Hut 8 Mining (HUT +0.8%), and Cipher Mining (CIFR +1.8%).

For crypto-related news, Hut 8 Mining (HUT) shares are rising slightly intraday following stronger-than-expected Q1 earnings, highlighted by a boost of 75% in crypto mining production thanks to the installation of new MicroBT rigs.

Earlier, Stifel had predicted bitcoin to fall further to $15K.