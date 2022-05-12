SEMrush slumps on KeyBanc downgrade led by relocation, SMB/Risks/expenses
May 12, 2022 1:37 PM ETSemrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR) eroded 14% until mid-day trading today after KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the stock to Sector Weight from Overweight while Jefferies lowered price target to $10 from $15.
- KeyBanc cites relocation and SMB Risks/Expenses as the reason for downgrade despite posting a impressive Q1 in a challenging environment.
- ARR of $236M was higher by 41% while Dollar-based net revenue retention of 127% as of Mar.31, 2022, up ~19% from year ago; it reported 19% growth in paying customers.
- Q2 guidance of $59.5 to $60.5M compared to consensus estimates of $60.12M; non-GAAP net loss is expected to be in a range of $9 to $8M reflecting an incremental additional $3.5 to $4.5M of one-time relocation costs.
- FY22 revenue guidance at $249 to $251M while non-GAAP net loss is expected to be in a range of $46 to $44M; both within the analysts consensus estimates range.
- Operational risk of plans to shut down Russian operations and relocate more than half the company's headcount to Western and Eastern Europe by around September poses as a major threat to the company performance.
- This will lead to incremental ~$15M in one-time relocation expenses as per the company and another ~$15M estimated by KeyBanc in annual operating expenses in higher cost geos, pushing out EBIT and FCF breakeven at least a year.
- The rating firm is concerned about the impact of inflation/ macro on spending and solvency on SMB-focused companies.