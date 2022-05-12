SEMrush slumps on KeyBanc downgrade led by relocation, SMB/Risks/expenses

May 12, 2022 1:37 PM ETSemrush Holdings, Inc. (SEMR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment

Red arrow is pointing down and the percentage is negative. Stock market invest financial management concept. 3d illustration

marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

  • SEMrush (NYSE:SEMR) eroded 14% until mid-day trading today after KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the stock to Sector Weight from Overweight while Jefferies lowered price target to $10 from $15.
  • KeyBanc cites relocation and SMB Risks/Expenses as the reason for downgrade despite posting a impressive Q1 in a challenging environment.
  • ARR of $236M was higher by 41% while Dollar-based net revenue retention of 127% as of Mar.31, 2022, up ~19% from year ago; it reported 19% growth in paying customers.
  • Q2 guidance of $59.5 to $60.5M compared to consensus estimates of $60.12M; non-GAAP net loss is expected to be in a range of $9 to $8M reflecting an incremental additional $3.5 to $4.5M of one-time relocation costs.
  • FY22 revenue guidance at $249 to $251M while non-GAAP net loss is expected to be in a range of $46 to $44M; both within the analysts consensus estimates range.
  • Operational risk of plans to shut down Russian operations and relocate more than half the company's headcount to Western and Eastern Europe by around September poses as a major threat to the company performance.
  • This will lead to incremental ~$15M in one-time relocation expenses as per the company and another ~$15M estimated by KeyBanc in annual operating expenses in higher cost geos, pushing out EBIT and FCF breakeven at least a year.
  • The rating firm is concerned about the impact of inflation/ macro on spending and solvency on SMB-focused companies.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.