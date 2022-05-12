Spirit Airlines shareholders set to vote on Frontier offer on June 10
May 12, 2022 12:51 PM ETJetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), SAVEULCCBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE -3.5%) has scheduled a shareholder vote for June 10 on the $2.9 billion buyout offer from Frontier Group (ULCC).
- Shareholders would be rejecting a higher offer from JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) if they approve the Frontier proposal.
- Spirit's board has come out in support of the Frontier offer because it has more certainty than the JetBlue bid, which is seen drawing a harsher look from antitrust regulators.
- Frontier's proposal would give Spirit shareholders 48.5% of shares in a combined airline, meaning they could come out ahead if the new company's stock rises in value above the buyout level of the JBLU deal.
- SAVE is down more than 18% for the week and trades at less than half of the $32 per share deal price from JBLU.
- SAVE and other low-cost carriers traded lower on Thursday with inflation concerns in the mix.