Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) is seeing some leadership turnover and is freezing hiring as it sits in a bit of limbo, amid uncertainty about the company's deal to go private via a buyout from Elon Musk.

CEO Parag Agrawal has announced the hiring freeze and will rescind some employment offers it's already made, according to an internal memo reported by Bloomberg.

Those will add to other cost-cutting measures in travel, consulting and marketing, according to the report. But Twitter (TWTR) isn't considering companywide job cuts for now.

Meanwhile, uncertainty reigns as employees wonder whether their teams or project will survive a change of leadership. Two senior leaders are exiting: Head of Consumer Product Kayvon Beykpour is leaving after seven years with the company. And revenue chief Bruce Falck is departing as well. Jay Sullivan will take over as head of product and interim head of revenue.

"The truth is that this isn’t how and when I imagined leaving Twitter, and this wasn’t my decision," Beykpour says. "Parag asked me to leave after letting me know that he wants to take the team in a different direction."

Updated 1:27 p.m.: Falck clarifies via Twitter that "I too was fired."

With Twitter stock (TWTR) down 0.8% Thursday, the spread between its current price and Musk's $54.20 deal price is at 18.5%, implying something of a 50-50 current chance that the deal can be completed - leading employees to confusion.

The implied deal spread is especially large considering Musk has indicated he wants to close the transaction within six months.