May 12, 2022 1:00 PM ETTerra (LUNA-USD), UST-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor6 Comments

  • The Terra blockchain on Thursday has been halted as the price of Terra coins (LUNA-USD) have collapsed to near zero.
  • LUNAs are changing hands at less than one cent in afternoon trading, compared with its record high of $116.43 in the beginning of April.
  • Specifically, the price of Terra (LUNA-USD), a governance token, has fallen too low to offset potential governance attacks "following severe $LUNA inflation and a significantly reduced cost of attack," according to a Twitter post from Terraform Labs. “The Terra blockchain was officially halted at a block height of 7603700.”
  • TerraUST (UST-USD), the sister token of LUNA, is also nosediving 50% to $0.34, an overall decline of 66% from its peg to the U.S. dollar. Speculators are awaiting for Do Kwon's, the founder of Terraform Labs, rescue plan.
  • Earlier this week, (May 11) Terra's nearly 100% drop has the rest of the crypto market on edge.
