Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) continued to drop on Thursday as semiconductor stocks experienced a swath of selling, with chip giant Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) making a new 52-week low.

Nvidia (NVDA) fell nearly 3% to $161.67 shortly before 1 p.m. EST, though it was off the worst levels of the session, when it touched $156.48 shortly before 10 a.m. EST.

The Jensen Huang-led Nvidia (NVDA) has fallen more than 46% year-to-date.

Intel (INTC) was fractionally lower at $42.82, but had hit a new 52-week low of $42.13 shortly after trading opened.

Investors have become worried in recent days after the Pat Gelsinger-led Intel (INTC) said its outlook for the rest of 2022 was "uncertain," due in part to weakness surrounding PCs, particularly amongst consumers.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), which competes with both Nvidia (NVDA) and Intel (INTC), also declined, falling nearly 2% to $86.44, with shares down 42% year-to-date.

Semiconductor foundries, such as Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) and Global Foundries (GFS), were mixed, as Taiwan Semi fell 1%, while Global Foundries rose nearly 1.5%.

On Wednesday, Intel (INTC) showed off several new data center chips to better position itself against Nvidia (NVDA) and AMD (AMD), which have encroached on Intel's business in recent years and taken market share away from the Santa Clara, California-based chip giant.