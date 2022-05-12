Sunac China Holdings (OTC:SCCCF) (OTCPK:SNCHY), a Chinese real estate developer, said Thursday it hasn't made interest payments of $29.5M on October 2023 notes by the time the 30-day grace period expired. The coupon payment was originally due April 11.

The company also hasn't paid $75.3M of interest due on other notes. So far, Sunac (OTC:SCCCF) hasn't received any acceleration of payment demands from holders of $741.6M of notes.

It doesn't expect to make payments on those notes and others within their relevant grace periods. Sunac (OTC:SCCCF), meanwhile, is working to reach an agreement with the noteholders and has hired Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) as its financial adviser and Sidley Austin as legal adviser in assessing its capital structure.

"The Group's contracted sales have continued to decline significantly, while access to new financing has become increasingly difficult with more liquidity issues occurring among certain property developers, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In September 2021, rival real estate developer China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) started scrambling for cash to pay the interest on its debt after sales slumped in the wake of the pandemic.

S&P Global Ratings downgraded Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) to "selective default" in December 2021.