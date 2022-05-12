Oracle, Salesforce hit 52-week lows as enterprise software stocks struggle for direction
May 12, 2022 1:19 PM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL), CRMMSFT, ADBE, IBMBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Enterprise software stocks were a mixed bag on Thursday, as both Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) hit a new 52-week low earlier in the session.
- The Marc Benioff-led Salesforce (CRM) hit a low of $154.64 around 10 a.m. EST, but were recently changing hands at $161.68, up slightly less than 0.5%.
- Oracle (ORCL) fell more than 1% to $69.99 after hitting a 52-week low of $69.80 earlier on Thursday.
- Microsoft (MSFT) shares fell more than 2% to $254.90 on Thursday, nearing their 52-week low of $238.07.
- Conversely, Adobe (ADBE), which has seen its shares fall more than 30% year-to-date, led software stocks with a 2% gain. IBM (IBM) also gained on Thursday, climbing more than 1% to $132.09.
- Microsoft (MSFT) fell below the psychologically important $2 trillion market cap level earlier this week, as selling in mega-cap tech stocks continued amid fears of rising inflation and rising interest rates.