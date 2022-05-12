Ascendis Pharma (ASND -4.2%) fell sharply likely in reaction to Dovish biotech's earnings report that got the Wall Street's analysts off the ground to lower their price target over SKYTROFA cautious outlook.

The company's SKYTROFA is a FDA-approved once-weekly injection for human growth hormone deficiency.

Wells Fargo analyst Derek Archilla lowered the firm's price target on Ascendis to $176 from $190 in a research note issued on Thursday, with Overweight rating unchanged.

Archilla said Ascendis posted Q1 SKYTROFA revenue of EUR 1.9M, about half of where consensus was. This is in line with his thesis that the SKYTROFA launch will be slow.

Shares have been weak and, Archila thinks, adequately factor in more conservative assumptions around SKYTOFA's sales ramp but certainly don't assign enough value for TransCon PTH, which is the core driver of his longer-term thesis on the stock.

On Mar. 13, the company announced top-line data from its Phase 3 Trial of TransCon PTH in adults with hypoparathyroidism. In Q1 earnings report, Archilla told TransCon PTH U.S. FDA regulatory submission is on track for Q3 and EU MAA for Q4 2022.

Total revenue for the quarter stood at €6.83M (+875.7% Y/Y). On bottom line, GAAP EPS of -€2.21 missed consensus by €0.05.

Credit Suisse also lowered its target on ASND to $123 from $194 while Cantor Fitzgerald see it at $180, down from prior price target of $230.

Oppenheimer analyst Leland Gershell reduced their price target to $154 from $166, citing the same SKYTROFA sales below consensus. Gershell believes sales in subsequent quarters will more closely track toward the Street's full-year projected $38M.

However, the analyst is "encouraged" by other commercial metrics and notes the longer conversion time for switch patients, who form the majority of early recipients.

Citi analyst David Lebowitz said: "As expected, little insight into the Skytrofa launch came during the Q1 earnings report. Given the Street was hoping for visibility, this could lead to continued weakness for shares." That wraps up to Citi's price target cut to $158 on Ascendis from their prior $187.

Overall, the Ratings Summary has seen a Strong Buy from Wall Street and SA Authors while Seeking Alpha Quant Rating system has given a Hold.