Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares continue to surge on the back of strong Q1 results that reflected growing revenue and an acceleration in paying users.

The dating platform topped its own guidance for both revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Q1 revenue grew 38% Y/Y to $155M, fueled by growth in both paying users (increased to 3M) and ARPPU (increased to $22.76 vs. $19.99 in Q121). The top line performance was above analysts expectations of $208.29M. Adjusted EBITDA, meanwhile, was $50M, up 8% and representing 24% margin.

Impressed by the results, Cowen raised its price target on the stock from $36 to $38, while maintaining an outperform rating. Analyst John Blackledge stated, "BMBL beat on rev and EBITDA, ~2% and ~4% above consensus, driven by accelerating paying user growth at Bumble app. 2Q22 guide was slightly below cons., impacted by FX, cont'd Ukraine headwinds, and Play Store billing mandate. We raised '22-'27 est's on stronger than expected Bumble app paying user growth."

The company reaffirmed revenue guidance for full-year 2022. Despite unfavorable impact from FX movements and Ukraine conflicts, FY22 revenue is seen at $934M to $944M vs. $938.27M consensus.

Cowen's outperform rating is based on Bumble's premium position within the high-ARPPU segment of freemium online dating, and their opportunity to expand and take share in new markets around the world.

"We believe Bumble's primary brand Bumble will be able to gain additional penetration in existing markets, expand geographically, increase monetizable features, and expand paying conversion rates over time. We believe Bumble's Badoo brand is also well positioned in the complementary emerging middle class segment and is served well by an existing strong presence globally in many markets, the analysts noted.

However, other brokerages cut their PT on the stock over currency headwinds and Ukraine risks. JPMorgan cut target from $41 to $34, saying that "lower price target reflects recent multiple compression across growth companies and Bumble peers, plus lower adj. EBITDA estimate which reflects full Google Play payment headwind." RBC Capital Markets lowered its target from $35 to $30 on updated discount rate.

BMBL shares were up ~24% at 1.30PM ET, but have slid 53.92% over the past year