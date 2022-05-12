A couple of high-profile electric vehicle makers highlighted Thursday's midday trading. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) rose on a solid production forecast, while Lordstown Motors (RIDE) jumped 50% after closing a deal to sell its factory to Foxconn.

Elsewhere in the market, Bumble (BMBL) experienced buying interest following the release of strong quarterly results. Meanwhile, earnings news sent Manulife Financial (MFC) in the opposite direction, sparking a substantial intraday loss.

Gainers

Earnings news allowed Rivian Automotive (RIVN) to show significant strength in midday trading, bouncing back from recent weakness. Investors focused on the EV maker's production forecast, which saw RIVN back its 2022 target of 25K vehicles. The firm plans to meet this benchmark despite ongoing supply chain challenges.

For the latest quarter, the company reported a net loss of $1.58B. Buoyed by the upbeat production forecast, RIVN rose 21% in intraday action.

Fellow EV maker Lordstown Motors (RIDE) also sported a big percentage gain during the middle of the day. Shares soared more than 50% after the company closed the sale of its facility in Lordstown, Ohio, to Hon Hai Technology (Foxconn).

As part of the deal, RIDE received total proceeds of $230M, plus $27M as reimbursement for operating and expansion costs.

The list of midday gainers included Bumble (BMBL) as well. Shares of the dating app rose 24% following the release of strong quarterly results.

BMBL exceeded its forecast for revenue and adjusted EBITDA, with a top-line figure that rose 38% from last year. The company also said paying users rose to 3M.

Decliner

The release of financial figures prompted selling in Manulife Financial (MFC). The Canadian insurance company's bottom line came in below the amount analysts were predicting.

Meanwhile, MFC saw a deterioration in some of its key metrics, with annualized premium equivalent sales and core return on equity both falling from last year. On the news, shares dropped about 10% in intraday action.

For more on the day's biggest winners and losers, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.