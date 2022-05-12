Dillard's (DDS) rallied after cruising past estimates with its Q1 earnings report.

The department store chain saw sale-store sales soar 23% in the quarter against the soft pandemic comparable. Categories showing strong demand during the quarter included men’s apparel and accessories, ladies’ apparel, and juniors’ and children’s apparel.

The sales leverage helped push up retail gross margin to 47.3% of sales vs. 42.6% of sales a year ago. Management also attributed the margin improvement to positive customer response to the DDS' merchandise assortment and inventory management that led to decreased markdowns,

Dillard's (DDS) ended the quarter operating 251 main Dillard’s locations and 29 clearance centers across 29 states. Total square footage at the end of the quarter was 47.7 million square feet.

Shares of Dillard's (DDS) are now up more than 25% YTD, which ranks first in the department store sector.