Block, Upstart, Robinhood stocks perk up after several rough months

May 12, 2022 1:49 PM ETBlock, Inc. (SQ), HOOD, UPST, PYPL, FINXCOINBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor2 Comments

Financial concept in Coronavirus days.

photoman/iStock via Getty Images

  • Fintech names that slumped the most in the past week are now rebounding strongly in Thursday afternoon trading, as buy-the-dip investors step in.
  • Block (NYSE:SQ) is rising 2.0% after touching a 52-week low of $65.10 in the day's session. Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST), up 14%, dropped to as low as $25.43 on Wednesday (its lowest point since its IPO that priced at $20 per share), after falling 67% in a week. Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) rises 2.8% after hitting its all-time low of $7.71 on Thursday. Recall that Robinhood (HOOD) started trading on July 29, 2021 after pricing for $38 in its IPO.
  • PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL), though, isn't feeling the love. Its shares are slipping 2.7%, after reaching $72.94 earlier Thursday, its lowest point since late 2017.
  • YTD, the Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) has dropped 45%, Block (SQ) lost 54%, and PayPal (PYPL) has slid 61% as seen in this graph.
  • Even over a three-year timeframe, the fintechs have fared poorly. FINX has declined 22% compared with the S&P 500's 42% gain. Block (SQ) has risen 12% during that time period and PayPal (PYPL) has dropped 33%.
  • Earlier, Crypto miner stocks bouncing from bottom or dead-cat bounce?
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.