Coinbase investigating trading issues experienced by some customers

May 12, 2022 1:57 PM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor15 Comments
  • Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) said it's aware that some customers are having issues trading on Coinbase and Coinbase Pro.
  • "Your funds are safe, and we are actively working on the issue," the company said via tweet with a 1:24 PM ET timestamp.
  • Downdetector.com received 625 reports of issues at the cryptocurrency exchange website and app at 1:04 PM ET. Most of the problems (47%) were with the website and 44% were with the app.
