Compass Therapeutics stock up 40% in two days following insider buys
May 12, 2022 2:54 PM ETCompass Therapeutics, Inc. (CMPX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- In less than two trading sessions, Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) shares have risen ~40% thanks to insider purchases.
- SEC filings posted after Tuesday's closing bell reveal two large share purchases.
- CEO Thomas Schuetz picked up 27,836 shares on May 10 and now owns 5,153,303 in total.
- The other was made by Carl Gordon, founding general partner of OrbiMed Advisors and a Compass (CMPX) board member. On May 6, May 9, and May 10, a total of 125,359 shares were purchased and are held by OrbiMed Advisors. OrbiMed now owns 3,571,428 shares.
- Compass reported its Q1 2022 results on May 9.