Compass Therapeutics stock up 40% in two days following insider buys

May 12, 2022 2:54 PM ETCompass Therapeutics, Inc. (CMPX)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Stock Certificate 5

DNY59/E+ via Getty Images

  • In less than two trading sessions, Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) shares have risen ~40% thanks to insider purchases.
  • SEC filings posted after Tuesday's closing bell reveal two large share purchases.
  • CEO Thomas Schuetz picked up 27,836 shares on May 10 and now owns 5,153,303 in total.
  • The other was made by Carl Gordon, founding general partner of OrbiMed Advisors and a Compass (CMPX) board member. On May 6, May 9, and May 10, a total of 125,359 shares were purchased and are held by OrbiMed Advisors. OrbiMed now owns 3,571,428 shares.
  • Compass reported its Q1 2022 results on May 9.
