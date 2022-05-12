Charter, Comcast pick leader for streaming platform venture
- Charter (NASDAQ:CHTR) and Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) have chosen a leader for their joint venture to create a new streaming platform.
- Marcien Jenckes will lead the project, which looks to draw on Comcast's Flex effort in order to build a cable-backed alternative to rival platforms from Roku (ROKU) and Amazon.com (AMZN), as well as Google (GOOG) (GOOGL) and Apple (AAPL).
- Jenckes has been president of advertising for Comcast Cable since 2017, and head previously overseen Comcast Cable's residential lines of business, including video and Internet. He also spearheaded the "On Addressable" industry effort (with Charter and Cox) to bring more scale and momentum to addressable advertising.
- “Marcien has been an outstanding leader within our company for over a decade,” says Comcast's Dave Watson. “His blend of experience as an entrepreneur, as an expert in improving customers’ entertainment experience, and an innovator in the rapidly changing advertising environment, makes him uniquely qualified to helm this partnership with Charter.”