Bill Miller says he hasn't sold any Bitcoin
May 12, 2022 2:26 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)ETH-USDBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor18 Comments
- Legendary investor Bill Miller said he hasn't sold any Bitcoin (BTC-USD).
- "I haven't heard a good argument about why you wouldn't put 1% of your liquid net worth in Bitcoin," Miller said in an interview on CNBC.
- "You probably have 10,000 coins right now, and all except for Bitcoin, in my opinion, including Ethereum (ETH-USD), have competition," Miller said.
- Miller added that "most of them aren't going to work and a few that do work, will do very well, but I don't know which those are. I'm comfortable with Bitcoin."
- "I can't see why you wouldn't have something in Bitcoin just as a hedge," Miller said. "Anybody can afford to lose 1% or you shouldn't be investing."
- Earlier Thursday, Bitcoin could extend drop to $15K amid tighter financial conditions, Stifel says.
- Recall January, Bill Miller's bitcoin investments reach 50% of his net worth.