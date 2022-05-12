Bill Miller says he hasn't sold any Bitcoin

May 12, 2022

  • Legendary investor Bill Miller said he hasn't sold any Bitcoin (BTC-USD).
  • "I haven't heard a good argument about why you wouldn't put 1% of your liquid net worth in Bitcoin," Miller said in an interview on CNBC.
  • "You probably have 10,000 coins right now, and all except for Bitcoin, in my opinion, including Ethereum (ETH-USD), have competition," Miller said.
  • Miller added that "most of them aren't going to work and a few that do work, will do very well, but I don't know which those are. I'm comfortable with Bitcoin."
  • "I can't see why you wouldn't have something in Bitcoin just as a hedge," Miller said. "Anybody can afford to lose 1% or you shouldn't be investing."
  • Earlier Thursday, Bitcoin could extend drop to $15K amid tighter financial conditions, Stifel says.
  • Recall January, Bill Miller's bitcoin investments reach 50% of his net worth.
