SciPlay gains as upgraded to Buy from Hold at Truist

May 12, 2022 2:39 PM ETSCPLBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Truist analyst Matthew Thornton upgraded SciPlay (SCPL +4.9%) to Buy from Hold with a price target of $15, up from $14.
  • The analyst sees a more favorable risk reward on the stock, with valuation turning "attractive" and board additions that bring in "valuable experience".
  • Thornton further cites multiple fundamental "shots on goal" for SciPlay with Alictus, Project X, Solitaire, DTC platform, and Project All-Star, along with its "event shots on goal" with Investor Day and Playtika strategic review.
  • Since the start of 2022, SciPlay shares fell around 4%, and over a period of one year, shares were down around 19%.
  • Wall Street analysts stand with a Buy rating on the stock whereas, Seeking Alpha Quant Rating say to Hold.
