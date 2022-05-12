Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) +1.7% in Thursday's trading, bouncing off a 19-month low, as Bank of America upgrades shares to Buy from Hold with a $33 price target, seeing the company's yieldco structure with long-term fixed-price PPAs as relatively lower risk compared to renewable and cleantech peers.

"Despite the near-term risks (particularly to U.S. markets) from China COVID lockdowns and antidumping and countervailing duties investigation and the possibility of near-term slowdown in growth, we still see upside from long-term renewable development, bolstered by post-Ukraine government support for clean energy targets and energy independence," Julien Dumoulin-Smith writes.

The analyst says the argument is "supported by the near-term increase in PPA prices by as much as 30% Y/Y, effectively offsetting much of the rise in costs and maintaining cash available for distribution yields likely in the 8%-9% range."

Atlantica (AY) also has the ability to diversify into international markets as well as other asset types for growth, Dumoulin-Smith says.

Earlier this week, Atlantica (AY) reported a $0.10/share GAAP loss and $247M in revenues.