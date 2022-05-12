Zendesk shaves losses amid report three-plus firms considering bid

May 12, 2022 3:03 PM ETZendesk, Inc. (ZEN)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Zendesk sign at company headquarters in Silicon Valley

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is rapidly paring the day's losses amid a report from Dealreporter that more than three firms are circling the company for acquisition.
  • That includes private-equity names Permira, Hellman & Friedman, and Advent International, according to the report, with Permira looking most serious.
  • A deal could come as soon as June, Dealreporter says. And it reports that despite tight markets, Zendesk is holding out for a deal in the range of $140/share, after rejecting an unsolicited proposal in February that valued it in the $127-$132/share range.
  • Zendesk was down as much as 7.7% before rebounding to just a 3.4% loss currently.
  • Zendesk reportedly brought on adviser Qatalyst Partners to help with a potential deal amid pressure from activist investor Jana Partners.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.