Zendesk shaves losses amid report three-plus firms considering bid
May 12, 2022 3:03 PM ETZendesk, Inc. (ZEN)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) is rapidly paring the day's losses amid a report from Dealreporter that more than three firms are circling the company for acquisition.
- That includes private-equity names Permira, Hellman & Friedman, and Advent International, according to the report, with Permira looking most serious.
- A deal could come as soon as June, Dealreporter says. And it reports that despite tight markets, Zendesk is holding out for a deal in the range of $140/share, after rejecting an unsolicited proposal in February that valued it in the $127-$132/share range.
- Zendesk was down as much as 7.7% before rebounding to just a 3.4% loss currently.
- Zendesk reportedly brought on adviser Qatalyst Partners to help with a potential deal amid pressure from activist investor Jana Partners.