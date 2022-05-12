Fed boss Jerome Powell wins Senate confirmation for second term

The Senate on Thursday has voted to confirm Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell for a second four-year term.

The bipartisan 80-19 vote came as the central bank attempts to battle surging inflation with tighter monetary policy.

Powell has been faced with a tricky economic environment since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. When consumer price inflation started to climb shortly after the deflationary shock in March 2020, the Fed had assured America that inflation was "transitory" as extraordinary accommodative monetary policy took hold. Since then, "transitory" quickly became unpopular as inflation accelerated to 40-year highs in recent months, causing the central bank to swiftly shift gear to more hawkish actions. At the previous Fed meeting in the beginning of May, the Fed's policymaking arm increased the benchmark target range by the most in 22 years.

“Chairman Powell presided as Fed chair during some of the most challenging moments in modern American history,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said earlier Thursday, as quoted by Bloomberg.

The move comes after the Senate in the end of April confirmed Lael Brainard to a four-year term as vice chair of the Fed.

