Sports Illustrated owner Arena Group sees stock slide 15%

May 12, 2022 3:17 PM ETARENBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor1 Comment

Sports Illustrated 2018 Sportsperson Of The Year Awards Show - Inside

Rich Polk/Getty Images Entertainment

Shares of Arena Group (AREN), which owns media outlets such as Sports Illustrated and TheStreet, sank 15% Thursday afternoon.

The media group's stock opened at $13.60 before sinking to a session low of $11.09 in late morning. The stock recently changed hands at $11.56, down 15%, at approximately 3:03 p.m. ET.

The stock rallied last week in the wake of an improved Q1 earnings report that showed revenue had shot up 44% year-over-year. The company added digital advertising revenue had more than doubled from the same quarter in 2021.

AREN, which recently changed its name from TheMaven, uplisted its shares to NYSE and held an initial public offering in February.

Seeking Alpha is a competitor of TheStreet.

