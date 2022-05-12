Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) roared higher on Thursday as an earnings result that reaffirmed production guidance and touted a backlog of orders was applauded by analysts.

The stock had been heavily sold into the results as the growth potential of upstart EV manufacturers came under scrutiny and key backers like Ford (F) sold millions of shares. Illustrating the unfavorable trend, shares of the Irvine, California-based company crashed nearly 90% from their November 2021 high into earnings.

However, after an auspicious earnings result and optimistic outlook from management, the story of the stock appears to be shifting.

At the very least, analysts are backing off bearish reviews of Rivian (RIVN +15.3%).

"We think the stock is being priced as if the company may need to raise cash soon, trading just above our $20 bear case,” Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas advised, indicating the stock’s undervaluation. “Among a range of different outcomes, we estimate the current share price discounts less than 200k units of run-rate volume by 2030 with zero contribution from recurring fleet services revenue."

Based upon that belief that the market is overly bearish on Rivian (RIVN) he assigned a lofty $85 price target to shares. Jonas' price target suggests the stock could more than triple from its closing price on Thursday.

Jonas was not alone either. Read more about the recent earnings results and more bullish reviews along the Street.