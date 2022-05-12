Wheat prices spike as USDA forecasts deficit, falling inventories
May 12, 2022 3:47 PM ETW_1:COM, WEATBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Wheat prices (W_1:COM) spiked Thursday, following the release of a USDA report forecasting a deficit market in 2022 and 2023.
- Prices of wheat (WEAT) have largely traded sideways, following a sharp spike on the back of Russia's invasion of Ukraine; however, shortage fears may be re-emerging:
- According to the USDA, "global wheat production is forecast down with smaller crops in Ukraine, Australia, Morocco, Argentina, the European Union, and China."
- Inventories in the US are expected to continue their six-year decline, and the USDA is projecting record average pricing for the 2022/23 crop, at $10.75 per bushel, the USDA expects prices to rise ~40% year on year.
- Compounding problems, Russian-flagged ships full of stolen Ukrainian wheat (WEAT) are being turned away from ports in the Mediterranean.
- Earlier in the month, India contemplated an export ban of the grain, as warm weather threatens to reduce this year's crop.