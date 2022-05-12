Caribou extends gains as SVB Leerink raises target after early data for CAR-T asset

May 12, 2022 3:59 PM ETCaribou Biosciences, Inc. (CRBU)CRSP, ALLOBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

Gene editing biotech Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) has recorded the best intraday gain on Thursday after releasing Phase 1 data for its allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy CB-010 in relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Noting the favorable early results, SVB Leerink has raised the price target on Caribou (CRBU) to $34 per share.

The firm points out that all five patients who received the drug at the lowest dose responded to the drug with an overall response rate of 100%, while 80% of patients had no detectable evidence of cancer.

Comparing the results with those of other Phase 1/2 allogeneic CD19 CAR-T drugs, CTX110 from CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP) and ALLO-501 from Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO), SVB Leerink argues that CB-010 outperformed rival therapies.

With safety data mostly in line with expectations, the firm highlights the best-in-class potential of the drug given the higher efficacy as Caribou (CRBU) plans to test the candidate at a higher dose in another group of patients. SVB Leerink maintained the Outperform rating on the stock.

Meanwhile, Citi raised the price target on Caribou (CRBU) to a Street high of $39 per share following data readout.

The company has five Strong Buy ratings and an average price target of $27.43 per share on Wall Street, currently.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.