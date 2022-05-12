Evgo Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EVGO +19.7%) strong earnings results encouraged optimism on Wall Street which, in turn, sparked a rally in Thursday’s trading.

The optimism first arrived upon the fast charging network for electric vehicles’ earnings report that bettered bottom line estimates and only barely missed revenue expectations. Importantly, the guidance offered by management moved analysts to buy in on the stock’s story.

For example, Credit Suisse analyst Maheep Mandloi upgraded the stock on Thursday to a “Buy” equivalent on Thursday morning, indicating shares are undervalued prior to the earnings release.

“The company continues to build upon its partnerships that help drive revenue growth - charging credit relationships with Toyota and Subaru with both companies expected to launch new EV models this year, a new partnership in April with Chase Bank to build stations at 50 retail locations, and added sites with shopping center operators Regency Centers and Brixmor,” he explained. “We also note that the guidance doesn’t incorporate the $615m being made available later this year to developers such as EVgo as part of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program.”

Shares rose over 20% at their intraday high before settling to a still-strong gain of

He cited the stock’s beaten down position prior to the earnings print as well as the tailwinds in secular EV trends and government support as key reasons for his change of opinion on the stock. He concluded that the selloff that has hit the stock this year was simply overdone and assigned a $14 price target to shares.

The new price target suggests there is still opportunity after Thursday’s surge to a closing price of $8.58.

