May 12, 2022 4:03 PM ETBrickell Biotech, Inc. (BBI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Brickell Biotech press release (NASDAQ:BBI): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.08 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $0.09M (+350.0% Y/Y) misses by $0.05M.
- The Company reported cash and cash equivalents of $17.3 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $26.9 million as of December 31, 2021.
- The Company expects its cash and cash equivalents as of March 31, 2022, combined with $3.0 million in upfront fees it received from Botanix on May 3, 2022, and other expected near-term milestone payments under the agreement with Botanix, will support its operations for at least the next 12 months..