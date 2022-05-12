Co-Diagnostics GAAP EPS of $0.34 beats by $0.17, revenue of $22.7M beats by $1.53M
May 12, 2022 4:03 PM ETCo-Diagnostics, Inc. (CODX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Co-Diagnostics press release (NASDAQ:CODX): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.34 beats by $0.17.
- Revenue of $22.7M (+13.4% Y/Y) beats by $1.53M.
- CEO comment: "Looking forward, we are focused on completing development and FDA submission of the new platform. Our strong balance sheet and liquidity continue to position us well for additional investments in research and development that will fund our future growth initiatives. We believe we are at an important point in our growth trajectory that will enable us to expand into new verticals, new markets, and innovative molecular diagnostic solutions."