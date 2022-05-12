Poshmark GAAP EPS of -$0.18 beats by $0.07, revenue of $90.89M beats by $3.23M
- Poshmark press release (NASDAQ:POSH): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.18 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $90.89M (+12.3% Y/Y) beats by $3.23M.
- Shares +2%.
- GMV was $493.4 million, an increase of 12% year-over-year from $441.0 million in the first quarter of 2021. Quarterly GMV has increased year-over-year for the past 17 quarters.
- Trailing 12 months Active Buyers reached a record 7.8 million, a 16% year-over-year increase from 6.7 million in the first quarter of 2021.
- Q2 Guidance:
- Revenue of $86M-$88M vs. $90.09M consensus
- Adj. EBITDA of ($9)M-($11)M
