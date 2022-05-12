CorMedix GAAP EPS of -$0.18 beats by $0.04, revenue of $0.01M misses by $0.01M

May 12, 2022 4:05 PM ETCorMedix Inc. (CRMD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • CorMedix press release (NASDAQ:CRMD): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.18 beats by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $0.01M (-88.9% Y/Y) misses by $0.01M.
  • Joe Todisco, CorMedix CEO, commented, “We are very pleased to share the updates this week regarding the business and plans for commercialization. If approved by FDA, DefenCath has the potential to meaningfully improve patient outcomes while also having an impact on the health equity disparity that is pervasive in our healthcare system. We look forward to providing additional updates as we aim to deliver on our commitment to these patients.”
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.