CorMedix GAAP EPS of -$0.18 beats by $0.04, revenue of $0.01M misses by $0.01M
May 12, 2022 4:05 PM ETCorMedix Inc. (CRMD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- CorMedix press release (NASDAQ:CRMD): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.18 beats by $0.04.
- Revenue of $0.01M (-88.9% Y/Y) misses by $0.01M.
- Joe Todisco, CorMedix CEO, commented, “We are very pleased to share the updates this week regarding the business and plans for commercialization. If approved by FDA, DefenCath has the potential to meaningfully improve patient outcomes while also having an impact on the health equity disparity that is pervasive in our healthcare system. We look forward to providing additional updates as we aim to deliver on our commitment to these patients.”