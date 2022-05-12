ChromaDex GAAP EPS of -$0.11 misses by $0.02, revenue of $17.26M misses by $0.26M
May 12, 2022 4:06 PM ETChromaDex Corporation (CDXC)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- ChromaDex press release (NASDAQ:CDXC): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.11 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $17.26M (+17.6% Y/Y) misses by $0.26M.
- Looking forward, for the full year, the Company expects 15-20% revenue growth, driven by its global e-commerce business, as well as growth with existing and new strategic partners.
- The Company expects slightly better than 60% gross margin and a reduction in general and administrative expense of $5.0 to $6.0 million, as reported, for full year 2022, driven by lower legal expense.