iBio GAAP EPS of -$0.06 in-line, revenue of $1.94M beats by $1.74M

May 12, 2022 4:07 PM ETiBio, Inc. (IBIO)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • iBio press release (NYSE:IBIO): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.06 in-line.
  • Revenue of $1.94M (+155.3% Y/Y) beats by $1.74M.
  • CEO comment: “We anticipate there may be a notable medical and business opportunity for our nucleocapsid-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, as the durability and efficacy of the existing spike-based vaccines are called into question at the same time as new waves of variants are forecasted to arrive. Concurrently, we are rapidly advancing our lead immuno-oncology asset, the IL-2-sparing anti-CD25 antibody IBIO-101, with plans to be in the clinic in calendar 2023. In addition, our early-stage drug discovery programs are all advancing well, and we also continue to demonstrate the quality of our FastPharming System and potency-enhancing capability of our GlycaneeringSM Technology. Altogether, we believe that we are well-positioned to continue executing our growth strategy.”
