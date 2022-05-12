Duolingo GAAP EPS of -$0.31 beats by $0.29, revenue of $81.22M beats by $3.66M
May 12, 2022 4:07 PM ETDuolingo, Inc. (DUOL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Duolingo press release (NASDAQ:DUOL): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.31 beats by $0.29.
- Revenue of $81.22M (+46.7% Y/Y) beats by $3.66M.
- Total bookings were $102.1 million, an increase of 55% from the prior year quarter;
- Subscription bookings were $78.5 million, an increase of 56% from the prior year quarter;
- Paid Subscribers totaled 2.9 million at quarter end, an increase of 60% from the prior year quarter;
- Monthly active users (MAUs) grew 23% to 49.2 million from the prior year quarter and Daily active users (DAUs) grew 31% to 12.5 million from the prior year quarter, both of which are all-time highs.
- Q2 2022 Guidance: Total Bookings expected between $86-$89M; Revenue between $84-$87M vs. consensus of $81.51M; and Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($4M) - ($1M).
- For full year, booking is expected between $388-$397M; and Revenue of $349-$358M vs. consensus of $338.58M.