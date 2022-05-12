Duolingo GAAP EPS of -$0.31 beats by $0.29, revenue of $81.22M beats by $3.66M

May 12, 2022 4:07 PM ETDuolingo, Inc. (DUOL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Duolingo press release (NASDAQ:DUOL): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.31 beats by $0.29.
  • Revenue of $81.22M (+46.7% Y/Y) beats by $3.66M.
  • Total bookings were $102.1 million, an increase of 55% from the prior year quarter;
  • Subscription bookings were $78.5 million, an increase of 56% from the prior year quarter;
  • Paid Subscribers totaled 2.9 million at quarter end, an increase of 60% from the prior year quarter;
  • Monthly active users (MAUs) grew 23% to 49.2 million from the prior year quarter and Daily active users (DAUs) grew 31% to 12.5 million from the prior year quarter, both of which are all-time highs.
  • Q2 2022 Guidance: Total Bookings expected between $86-$89M; Revenue between $84-$87M vs. consensus of $81.51M; and Adjusted EBITDA loss of ($4M) - ($1M).
  • For full year, booking is expected between $388-$397M; and Revenue of $349-$358M vs. consensus of $338.58M.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.