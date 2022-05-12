Stryve Foods hires Christopher Boever as CEO

May 12, 2022 4:07 PM ETStryve Foods, Inc. (SNAX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Stryve Foods (NASDAQ:SNAX) has appointed Christopher Boever as CEO, effective May 23, 2022.
  • Boever has also been appointed to the company's the Board as a Class III Director. He has Mr. over 30 years of experience serving as executive in the consumer packaged foods industry, most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Customer Officer and President of Food Service at Pinnacle Foods.
  • In connection with the appointment, Joe Oblas will transition to the new position of Chief Growth Officer.
 
