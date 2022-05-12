Why did DiDi Global shares fall more than 5% on Thursday? More U.S. delisting issues
May 12, 2022 4:08 PM ETDiDi Global Inc. (DIDI)UBERBy: Rex Crum, SA News Editor
- DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) shares fell to an all-time low, Thursday, as the company known as the Uber (UBER) of China slumped following its latest information about delisting its shares from the New York Stock Exchange.
- DiDi (DIDI) shares ended the day down by more than 5%, at $1.45 a share, after earlier slumping to an all-time low of $1.37 a share. At issue was the company saying it would have to delist its shares from New York due to a requirement that it complete a review of its cybersecurity practices as ordered by Chinese government regulators. DiDi said that it needs to complete the review ordered by China's Cybersecurity Review Office if it wants to resume normal business operations.
- Earlier this month, DiDi (DIDI) said the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission was investigating its $4.4 billion IPO, which the company held in July 2021. DiDi (DIDI) has also set a May 23 vote for its shareholders to decide on the company's plans to delist from New York.