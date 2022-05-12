Affirm beats expectations on top and bottom lines; revenue jumps 54%

  • Affirm press release (NASDAQ:AFRM): FQ3 GAAP EPS of -$0.19 beats by $0.37.
  • Revenue of $354.8M (+53.8% Y/Y) beats by $10.79M.
  • Gross Merchandise Volume  Increases 73% to $3.9 billion and Total Revenue Grows by 54% Year over Year to $354.8 million.
  • Plan to Achieve Sustained Adjusted Operating Income Profitability on a Run Rate Basis by the end of Fiscal Year 2023.
  • Outlook:
  • FQ4: Revenue :$345 to $355 million. Consensus Revenue Estimates FQ4  $352.92M
  • Fiscal 2022: Revenue: $1,330 to $1,340 million. Consensus Revenue Estimates Fiscal 2022 $1.33B.
