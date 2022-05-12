Agile Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$3.78 beats by $2.22, revenue of $1.76M beats by $0.54M
May 12, 2022 4:11 PM ETAgile Therapeutics, Inc. (AGRX)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Agile Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:AGRX): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$3.78 beats by $2.22.
- Revenue of $1.76M (+1366.7% Y/Y) beats by $0.54M.
- Shares +4.85%.
- “We produced another quarter of double-digit growth in key prescription data for Twirla while also increasing revenue and reducing cash burn,” said Agile Therapeutics Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Al Altomari. “ Based on the prescription data trends we are seeing so far in the second quarter and the advancement of our Twirla business plan, we currently expect to report a fourth consecutive quarter of strong demand growth for the second quarter 2022 and provide further confidence that our business plan is delivering.”