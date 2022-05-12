San Francisco Fed's Daly seeks 50-bp hike each at next two meetings

San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly supports a 50 basis point rate hike at the next two Federal Open Market Committee meetings, when Federal Reserve officials decide on monetary policy, according to an interview on Bloomberg Television.

"Going up in 50-basis-point increments to me makes quite a bit of sense and there’s no reason right now that I see in the economy to pause on doing that in the next couple of meetings," she said.

Daly also tamped down speculation that the central bank might raise its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, saying it's "not a primary consideration."

The target federal funds rate range is currently at 0.75%-1.00%, a 25-bp hike at its March meeting and the 50-bp increase at the May meeting.

The head of the San Francisco Fed wants to get the rate to neutral — a point that neither hinders or fuels economic activity — by the end of the year. She considers that neutral is ~2.5%.

