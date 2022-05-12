Spotify puts shoulder into podcasting, promoting Simmons and naming leaders
May 12, 2022 4:14 PM ETSpotify Technology S.A. (SPOT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is shifting its podcast leadership - charging Bill Simmons with turning the Ringer into more of a rival to ESPN, while Gimlet co-founder Matt Lieber will exit the company this summer, Bloomberg reports.
- The streaming audio pioneer is mostly making promotions to shore up a podcasting strategy that has run into skepticism from investors.
- Simmons will take the title of global head of sports content along with managing director for the Ringer. The company is elevating U.S. studios/video head Julie McNamara to manage its three acquired studios - the Ringer, Gimlet Media nd Parcast - and oversee original content, as well as key partnerships.
- Parcast founder Max Cutler, meanwhile, is now head of talk creator content and partnerships, overseeing licensed content and new content initiatives.
- The stock closed 5.6% higher today.
- Spotify (SPOT) stock had fallen more than 60% so far in 2022, but CEO Daniel Ek gave a vote of confidence last week by buying $50 million worth.