Spotify puts shoulder into podcasting, promoting Simmons and naming leaders

May 12, 2022 4:14 PM ET

Panel & Screening Of "Beyond Playing The Field" 2010 Tribeca Film Festival

Rob Loud/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is shifting its podcast leadership - charging Bill Simmons with turning the Ringer into more of a rival to ESPN, while Gimlet co-founder Matt Lieber will exit the company this summer, Bloomberg reports.
  • The streaming audio pioneer is mostly making promotions to shore up a podcasting strategy that has run into skepticism from investors.
  • Simmons will take the title of global head of sports content along with managing director for the Ringer. The company is elevating U.S. studios/video head Julie McNamara to manage its three acquired studios - the Ringer, Gimlet Media nd Parcast - and oversee original content, as well as key partnerships.
  • Parcast founder Max Cutler, meanwhile, is now head of talk creator content and partnerships, overseeing licensed content and new content initiatives.
  • The stock closed 5.6% higher today.
  • Spotify (SPOT) stock had fallen more than 60% so far in 2022, but CEO Daniel Ek gave a vote of confidence last week by buying $50 million worth.
