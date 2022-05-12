New Relic Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.24 misses by $0.04, revenue of $205.75M beats by $0.62M

May 12, 2022 4:14 PM ETNew Relic, Inc. (NEWR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • New Relic press release (NYSE:NEWR): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.24 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $205.75M (+19.2% Y/Y) beats by $0.62M.
  • Active customers account 14,800 vs. Dec quarter's 14,600.
  • Q1 2023 Guidance: Revenue between $212 million and $214 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 18% and 19%, respectively, vs. consensus of $213.53M
  • Non-GAAP loss from operations of between $(23) million and $(25) million.
  • Non-GAAP net loss attributable to New Relic per diluted share between $(0.35) and $(0.38), vs. consensus of -$0.08
  • FY 2023 Guidance: Revenue between $920 million and $930 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 17% and 18%, respectively, vs. consensus of $927.55M.
  • Non-GAAP loss from operations of between $(20) million and $(25) million.
  • Non-GAAP net loss attributable to New Relic per diluted share between $(0.31) and $(0.37).
