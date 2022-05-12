Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance amends and expands revolving credit facility to $65M
May 12, 2022 4:14 PM ETChicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance, Inc. (REFI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Chicago Atlantic Lincoln, a wholly-owned financing subsidiary of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI), has upsized its revolving credit facility to $65M.
- The loan's aggregate commitment was increased from $45M to $65M. It will mature on Dec 16, 2023 and has a one-year extension option.
- The facility bears interest at a floating rate, based upon Chicago Atlantic Lincoln’s leverage ratio, ranging from 0% to 1.25% over the Prime Rate, subject to a 3.25% Prime Rate floor.
- The real estate finance company plans to use the available borrowing base from the loan to fund additional loans and for general corporate purposes.