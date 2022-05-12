SIGA Technologies bags Dept. of Defense contract for ~$7.5M of smallpox drug
May 12, 2022 4:14 PM ETSIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) said Thursday it was awarded a contract from the U.S. Dept. of Defense (DoD) for the procurement of up to ~$7.5M of oral TPOXX.
- Of this, ~$3.6M of oral TPOXX is targeted for delivery in 2022 and the rest is subject to an option at DoD's discretion.
- SIGA has been working with the DoD's Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense to develop the post exposure prophylaxis indication for TPOXX.
- This work is supported by a separate ~$26M development contract.
- The DoD drafted an expanded access protocol (EAP) for TPOXX, which can be used for PEP purposes in certain DoD-affiliated personnel until the FDA approves TPOXX for PEP.
- TPOXX is an IV formulation antiviral drug used to treat smallpox.