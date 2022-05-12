SIGA Technologies bags Dept. of Defense contract for ~$7.5M of smallpox drug

May 12, 2022 4:14 PM ETSIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA) said Thursday it was awarded a contract from the U.S. Dept. of Defense (DoD) for the procurement of up to ~$7.5M of oral TPOXX.
  • Of this, ~$3.6M of oral TPOXX is targeted for delivery in 2022 and the rest is subject to an option at DoD's discretion.
  • SIGA has been working with the DoD's Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense to develop the post exposure prophylaxis indication for TPOXX.
  • This work is supported by a separate ~$26M development contract.
  • The DoD drafted an expanded access protocol (EAP) for TPOXX, which can be used for PEP purposes in certain DoD-affiliated personnel until the FDA approves TPOXX for PEP.
  • TPOXX is an IV formulation antiviral drug used to treat smallpox.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.