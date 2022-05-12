Xponential Fitness Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.19 misses by $0.29, revenue of $50.36M beats by $5.13M
May 12, 2022 4:21 PM ETXponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Xponential Fitness press release (NYSE:XPOF): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.19 misses by $0.29.
- GAAP EPS of -$1.51
- Revenue of $50.36M (+73.3% Y/Y) beats by $5.13M.
Sold 260 franchise licenses and opened 99 new studios in Q1 2022
Sold 4,684 total franchise licenses and operates 2,229 total studios as of Q1 2022
The Company is reiterating its full-year 2022 outlook is as follows:
- New studio openings in the range of 500 to 520, or an increase of 81% at the midpoint as compared to full year 2021;
- North America system-wide sales in the range of $995.0 million to $1.005 billion, or an increase of 41% at the midpoint as compared to full year 2021;
- Revenue in the range of $201.0 million to $211.0 million ($209.85M consensus), or an increase of 33% at the midpoint as compared to full year 2021; and
- Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $67.0 million to $71.0 million, or an increase of 153% at the midpoint as compared to full year 2021.
- Note: The revised post adds Non-GAAP EPS and excludes GAAP estimates.
This was corrected on 05/12/2022 at 5:35 PM. The revised post adds Non-GAAP EPS and excludes GAAP estimates.