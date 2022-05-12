WestRock (NYSE:WRK) shares slipped sharply on Thursday after presenting long term plans at its annual investor day and sustainability presentation.

While analysts and investors looked to the presentation as a key opportunity for CEO David Sewell and CFO Alex Pease to offer their vision for the company after taking their positions in 2021, the reception to their targets was decidedly chilly. The stock was the third-worst S&P performer on Thursday, marking its largest one-day loss since November 2021.

While the company recently reported solid earnings that led to a short-lived pop in shares there has been a persistent problem in terms of execution for management. For example, Truist analyst Michael Roxland recently questioned the company’s ability to optimally address existing demand.

“We rate [WestRock] (WRK -5.6%) a Hold given challenging operations and weak execution historically,” he said to that end in a note ahead of the event. “While the company is pursuing various internal initiatives (consolidating its supply chain, reducing freight costs, pursuing cost reduction and productivity improvements, and enhancing its commercial organization), such endeavors take time to ultimately benefit results.”

While Roxland indicated the company courts strong demand and is signaling its intention to reposition the company in fruitful ways, he advised more clarity on the company’s ability to accomplish its goals is necessary before he can turn bullish on the stock.

For Thursday’s stock trend, it would appear the market took a similarly skeptical tack on the investor day and sustainability presentation.

Elsewhere, the company updated sustainability targets on Thursday. Management touted the desire to reduce emissions, promote sustainable forestry, and, by 2025, ensure the recyclability of 100% of WestRock's products.

A webcast of the presentation is available here.