Zymergen GAAP EPS of -$0.70 beats by $0.05, revenue of $4.79M beats by $1.45M

May 12, 2022 4:24 PM ETZymergen Inc. (ZY)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Zymergen press release (NASDAQ:ZY): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.70 beats by $0.05.
  • Revenue of $4.79M (+28.1% Y/Y) beats by $1.45M.
  • “Our mission at Zymergen is to partner with nature to make better products, a better way, for a better world. One of the key transformations we have made is to create a nimble, disciplined product development process,” said Zymergen’s interim CEO, Jay Flatley. “We now have the infrastructure to support great execution and the delivery of products across our three businesses of Advanced Materials, Drug Discovery and Automation.”
