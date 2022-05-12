Update 5:30pm: Adds detail that FTX CEO hasn't informed Robinhood of any plans to merger the two exchanges.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD) soared 34% in after hours trading after a business affiliated with the owner and CEO of FTX crypto exchange reported a 7.6% stake in the company.

Emergent Fidelity Technologies Ltd, a company whose sole owner is FTX founder Samuel Bankman-Fried, reported owning 56 million share in Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD), according to a 13D filing. The stake would make Emergent Fidelity the third largest holder.

Bankman-Fried hadn't informed Robinhood of any plans to merge it with his FTX platform, according to Reuters report, which cited a person familiar.

The filing indicates that the Robinhood (HOOD) holder sees the stock and crypto company as as an "attractive" investment. The holder has no current intention of taking any action toward changing or influencing the control of the company or participating in any transaction.

The 13D filing comes after a Citi analyst on Tuesday said the company could be worth $15 a share in takeover, using a similar multiple that Goldman Sachs paid for Ameritrade.

The Citi note and Bankman-Fried stake follow Robinhood shares loosing about three-quarters of their value since the IPO last summer at least partly as Bitcoin and other crypto names have plunged in recent weeks. Robinhood shares dropped 12% on Wednesday after Coinbase Global (COIN) said cryptocurrency trading is declining in Q2 from Q1 levels.

Coinbase (COIN) shares advanced 3.8% in after hours trading.

The stake also come as FTX appears to be expanding its business in the U.S. and on Wednesday applied for a trust charter with the New York Department of Financial Services in an effort to offer cryptocurrency trading services to users in one of the most populous states in the country.

Earlier Thursday, Bitcoin wipes out 2021 gains, pulling down MicroStrategy, miners' stocks.