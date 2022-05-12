KKR acquires 5 self-storage properties for $98M

May 12, 2022 4:29 PM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • KKR (NYSE:KKR) said Thursday it acquired 5 new self-storage properties totaling ~4.1K units for ~$98M.
  • The properties were acquired from 4 different sellers in 3 separate transactions.
  • The purchases were made through KKR Real Estate Partners Americas III, KKR's Americas opportunistic equity real estate fund.
  • Th properties are located in Phoenix, Arizona; Dallas, Texas; San Antonio, Texas; and Palm City, Florida.
  • "We believe these assets are in submarkets that are well positioned to benefit from outsized demand over the medium to long term," said Ben Brudney, director at KKR's real estate group.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.