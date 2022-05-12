KKR acquires 5 self-storage properties for $98M
May 12, 2022 4:29 PM ETKKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- KKR (NYSE:KKR) said Thursday it acquired 5 new self-storage properties totaling ~4.1K units for ~$98M.
- The properties were acquired from 4 different sellers in 3 separate transactions.
- The purchases were made through KKR Real Estate Partners Americas III, KKR's Americas opportunistic equity real estate fund.
- Th properties are located in Phoenix, Arizona; Dallas, Texas; San Antonio, Texas; and Palm City, Florida.
- "We believe these assets are in submarkets that are well positioned to benefit from outsized demand over the medium to long term," said Ben Brudney, director at KKR's real estate group.