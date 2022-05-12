AvePoint GAAP EPS of -$0.06 beats by $0.03, revenue of $50.3M beats by $1.75M
May 12, 2022 4:30 PM ETAvePoint, Inc. (AVPT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- AvePoint press release (NASDAQ:AVPT): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.06 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $50.3M (+29.6% Y/Y) beats by $1.75M.
- Shares +4.2%.
- Second Quarter 2022 Guidance: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $54.0 million to $56.0 million or approximately 21% year-over-year growth. Non-GAAP operating loss is expected to be in the range of $(1.5) to $(2.5) million.
- Full Year 2022 Guidance: Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $238.0 million to $244.0 million or approximately 26% year-over-year growth. Non-GAAP operating income/loss is expected to be in the range of a loss of $(3.5) million to income of $1.0 million. ARR is expected to be in the range of $212 million to $216 million or approximately 34% year-over-year growth.