Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) stock is surging 21% in after-hours trading after the provider of Buy Now, Pay Later financing raised extended its partnership with Shopify (SHOP) and expects sustained profitability run rate by mid-calendar year 2023.

"As we advance our strategy to drive growth, maintain attractive unit economics, and deploy superior risk management, we plan to achieve a sustained profitability run rate on an adjusted operating income basis by July 1, 2023," said Max Levchin, founder and CEO.

The multiyear extension with Shopify (SHOP), a provider of internet infrastructure for commerce, makes Affirm (AFRM) the exclusive pay-over-time provider for Shop Pay Installments in the U.S. In connection with the agreement, all eligible U.S. merchants offering Shop Pay Installments will have access to Affirm's Adaptive Checkout, which offers biweekly and monthly payment options side-by-side in a single integrated checkout.

For the year ended June 30, 2022, the company expects revenue of $1.33B-$1.34B, up from its previous guidance of $1.29B-$1.31B; consensus is $1.33B. Adjusted operating loss is expected to be 6.6%-7.6% of revenue, compared with its previous range of 12%-14%.

Q4 revenue guidance is $345M-$355M vs. consensus estimate of $352.9M. It expects adjusted operating loss as a percentage of revenue of 11%-15%.

Q3 EPS of -$0.19 vs. -$0.39 consensus, -$0.57 in Q2 and -$1.23 in Q3 2021.

Q3 revenue of $354.8M vs. $344.0M consensus, $361.0M in Q2 and $230.7M in the year-ago quarter.

Gross merchandise volume of $3.9B vs. $4.5B in Q2 (which includes holiday shopping season) and $2.3B in the year-ago quarter.

Q3 adjusted operating income of $4.0M vs. adjusted operating loss of $7.93M in Q2 and adjusted operating income of $4.9M in Q3 2021.

The number of active consumers of 12.7 vs. 11.2M at Dec. 31, 2021. Transactions per active consumer was 2.7 vs. 2.5 in the previous quarter and 2.3 in the year-ago quarter. Active merchants were 207K vs. 168K at the end of calendar 2021.

Transaction costs as a percentage of GMV was 4.4% in Q3 vs. 4.0% in Q2 and 4.3% in the year-ago quarter.

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans held for investment was 6.4% at March 31, 2022 vs. 6.5% at Dec. 31.

