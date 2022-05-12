One Liberty Properties acquires industrial building in Georgia for $17M

May 12, 2022 4:33 PM ETOne Liberty Properties, Inc. (OLP)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) said Thursday it acquired a 213K sq. ft. industrial building in Dalton, Georgia for $17M.
  • The property is leased through mid-2032 to Q.E.P., a manufacturer of flooring and installation solutions.
  • The net lease provides for an annual base rent of ~$883K with annual increases of 3% starting in 2023.
  • OLP expects to obtain $10M of 10-year mortgage debt, at an interest rate of 3.5% and amortizing over 30 years, on this property.
  • "With this, we have added over $1.3M of new rent through industrial acquisitions thus far during 2022," said OLP CEO Patrick Callan.
